LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jimmy Arden King, 69, died September 16, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in John Lay Cemetery. He was a Judicial Magistrate for Lawrence County, TN.

