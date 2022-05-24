MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmy Doyle Arnold, 66, of Muscle Shoals, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation will be today, May 24th, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow in the church sanctuary with Brother Greg Beasley and Brother Mike Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Jimmy was the 2nd generation owner of Arnold’s Truck Stop and a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Marceline Arnold; sister, JoAnn Hare; nephew, Jason Kennedy; and father-in-law, Hansel Cross.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna Arnold; children, Justin Arnold (Kristen) and Dawn Price; grandchildren, Haley, Madison, Madelyn, Hannah, Molly, and Jacob Price, and Angela and Jack Arnold; mother-in-law, Shelia Cooner; son-in-law, Steve Price; and nephews, Greg Kennedy (Shawn) and Keith Kennedy (Traci).
The family expresses special thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice and to sitters, Tiara and Ella for their care for Jimmy.
Pallbearers will be Greg Kennedy, Ryan Kennedy, Gregg Posey, Todd Rackley, Tim McGee, and Danny Myhan. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Kennedy and Carl Smith.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
