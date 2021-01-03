ROGERSVILLE — Jimmy Dewayne Barnes, 72, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Barnes’ family.

