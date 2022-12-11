RUSSELLVILLE

Jimmy Rae Berry, 67, died December 9, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Service will follow at 1 p.m., at the Chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Garden.

