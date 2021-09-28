FLORENCE — Jimmy Lynn Brown, 65, of Florence, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. Graveside services will be today, September 28, 2021 at Pine Hill Cemetery beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Wayne Gean officiating.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Brown; parents, Hershel and Adean Brown; brother-in-law, Jimmy Saint.
He is survived by his sisters, Peggy Saint and Patsy Morris (Travis); nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be, Brant Llewellyn, Justin Llewellyn, Travis Morris, Kyle Gean, Tony Stutts, and Donnie Young.
The family would like to thank Whitney Thomason and Emcompass Home Health for the wonderful care they provided to Jimmy.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
