ROGERSVILLE — Jimmy Wayne Cosby passed away peacefully in the early evening of 14 February 2022 at the age of 86, He held college degrees in Physics and System Engineer. Dad had a very exciting career with the Department of Defense, US Army Missile Intelligence Agency, the CIA and British Intelligence (M16). He paid many visits to Buckingham Palace and the White House. He used to joke that he was probably the only person ever to work at the White House wearing a Kmart suit. His career took him around the world many times. He always did say that growing up he never got to travel, but that certainly changed. He held many patents for electronic components for the Army Air Defense and aviation equipment. He worked in the early development of the Space and Rocket Program that evolved into NASA, he was a true rocket scientist. Dad loved the United States and its founding principles, was a true patriot and instilled those values in his family. He was civic minded serving on the Rogersville Town Council and was a member and chairman of the Rogersville Water and Sewer Board.
Due to continued concerns over COVID, the family has elected to hold a small family visitation followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18th at Civitan Cemetery which is open to all those in the Rogersville community who wish to pay their respects. Pat Driskell will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Tyler Cosby, Robb Young, Anthony Reed, Chad Menard, Ralph Dean Cosby and Thomas Dale Cosby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Broadway Cosby; his daughter, Lisa Ann Cosby; his dad and mom, James “Jim” Cosby and Earline Davis Cosby; and sister, Beth Schiffbauer.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Wayne Cosby and wife Patricia Lipsey Cosby; grandson Anthony Tyler Cosby and his wife Corina D’Agostino Cosby; and granddaughter Chelsey Kristina Cosby; great-grandchildren Sophia Rose Cosby and Bryson Wayne Cosby; siblings Janice Malone, Thomas Dale Cosby, Ann Cosby Hester and Ralph Dean Cosby.
After the birth of grandson, Tyler, he came to be known as Pa to all, and was surrounded by many kids who considered him to be their Pa, just as my mom was their Ma. The family would like to recognize his many caregivers but would like to especially thank Steve Grider who was invaluable in helping with dad’s care for many years.
He was loved by many and had a tremendously positive impact on all who were fortunate enough to have known him. He set a great example of how we should all treat others and will be sorely missed on this earth.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
