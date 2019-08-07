WATERLOO — Jimmy Daniel Faulkner, 79, Waterloo, passed away August 05, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of Stewartsville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday August 08, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be David Dowdy and Wayne Gean.
Mr. Faulkner was born January 13, 1940 to James Dewey Faulkner and Mary Vivle Horton Faulkner. Mr. Faulkner was a retired general foreman for Florence Utility Department.
Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Dwayne Jones; parents, James Dewey Faulkner and Mary V. Faulkner; sister, Josephine Faulkner.
He is survived by his wife Linda Faulkner, they were married 49 years and 11 months; daughters, Tamara Hart and Martina Faulkner, both of Waterloo; brothers, Sammy Faulkner, Waterloo, Troy Faulkner, Stevenson, AL; sister, Mary Mullins, Corinth, MS; grandchildren, Adrian Hart, Christina Jones (Troy), Andy Croy (Amber), Dustin Turbyfill (Holly); 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Hart, Andy Croy, Dustin Turbyfill, Matthew South, Troy Jones and Phillip South. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky South, Larry Watkins and John Richards.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
