SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA — Jimmy Dale Campbell, 88, died August 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Mimosa Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

