SHEFFIELD — Jimmy Dale “J.D.” Leatherwood, age 83 of Sheffield, AL passed away Saturday October 5, 2019 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, and of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services were held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with James “Pigg” Waddell officiating. Burial followed in Centerpoint Baptist Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 to 3 p.m. at in the chapel.
Survivors are daughter, Sherry Leatherwood Tidwell (Robert), Tuscumbia; sister, Grace Leatherwood Steelman, Fayetteville, TN; five grandchildren, Jessica Saint (Corey), Joanna Stovall (Wes), Jamie Tidwell (Brandy), Katie Jo Rhodes (Trevor) and Alivia Leatherwood; six great-grandchildren, Dakota Saint, Lilli Saint, Jonah Stovall, Jeffery Stovall, Mason Tidwell and Natalie Tidwell.
Preceded in death by parents, Tom and Evaline McDow Leatherwood; wife, Joan Leatherwood; son, Jeff Leatherwood.
Pallbearers were Jerry Garrett, Dusty Pittman, Wesley Williams, Terry Reavis, Ronnie Leatherwood, Dakota Saint, Jonah Stovall, Jeffery Stovall and Mason Tidwell.
Honorary Pallbearers were Stanley Bond, Harold “Pilsbury” Taylor, Benny Frank Letsinger, Jim Mason and Paul Johnson.
Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice, Dr Jack McLendon, Hazel Stovall, friends and neighbors.
