CHEROKEE — Jimmy Dale Thomason, 68, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Slaton, Dr. Jimmy Gardiner, and Darryl Reid officiating. Burial will be at Mynot Cemetery.
Jimmy was a native of Colbert County and a retired operator with Cherokee Nitrogen after 45 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cherokee and past Master of Vertagreen Masonic Lodge #919, Cherokee. He was preceded in death by his parents and his late wife Pam Thomason.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Jennifer Sprague (Greg) and grandson, Paxton Sprague; step-sons, Jonathan Underwood (Alisha) and Derrick Underwood (Paige); step- grandchildren, Damon Underwood (Anna Grace), Chylsea Underwood, Devin Underwood, Grace Anne Underwood, and Olivia Underwood; step-great-grandchildren, Alydia and Oakley Underwood.
Pallbearers will be Reece Koger, Billy Ray Ogletree, Donald Thomason, Roland Gargis, Ben Gotcher, Ricky Davis, Jimmy Mitchell, Mike Thomason, Nathaniel Reid, and Lawrence Harrell. Honorary pallbearers are Paxton Sprague, Russ Logan, David Isom, Maylen Boatwright, Tommy Waldrep, Damon Underwood, Devin Underwood, P.O. Smith, Doug Johnson, Bobby Williams, Henry Gotcher, and the deacons of First Baptist Church of Cherokee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Rose and staff for being special friends and for caring for Jimmy.
