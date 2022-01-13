LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jimmy Daniel, age 84, of Lawrenceburg passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Jason Love officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Daniel was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Clara Daniel; siblings, David, Billy, Sammy, and Larry Daniel, and Sheila Baskins.
He is survived by his children, Regina Hayes, Regetta Wharram (Mike); stepdaughter, Lisa Parker; grandsons, Jason Hayes (Michelle), Justin Hayes (Veronica) and Lee Parker; great-grandchildren, Jordan Rogers (Jack), Zoe Hayes and Jaxon Hayes; sister, Billie Conté (Ron); sisters-in-law, Rita Daniel and Jean Daniel.
Pallbearers will be, Jason Hayes, Justin Hayes, Lee Parker, Terry Owens, Danny Vaughn, and Michael Beckman.
