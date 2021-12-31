TUSCUMBIA — Jimmy Dean Cantrell, 51, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 2, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Monday, January 3, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Don McGuyer officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Maxine Cantrell; and brother, Hollis Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Cantrell; children, Chad Nelson and Erika Beyersdorf (Caleb); sister, Patricia Cantrell Walker; niece, Jessica Holt (Wayne); and nephew, Steven Walker.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
