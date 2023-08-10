HALEYVILLE — Jimmy Dean Dye Sr., 82, died August 7, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Bear Creek Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

