RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmy Don Herring, 64, of Russellville passed away on Sunday July 25, 2021 at Russellville Hospital.
Jimmy Don was born to Donald and Ann Barnes Herring on March 1, 1957. He was a 1976 graduate of Russellville High School. In high school he achieved many awards in sports and science. The award he was most proud of was when he was honored with the Russellville City Schools Citizenship Award. Jimmy had much respect for his teachers and coaches in school.
Jimmy Don joined the Army in 1984. While enlisted he quickly was promoted to the National Security Force, more commonly known as Military Police. He was stationed in Germany, Saudi Arabia, and lastly the Panama Canal.
He had many jobs as an adult but his favorite was working with Vic Nix on the rivers of Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi. He was quick to tell you that Vic was the best boss he ever had.
Jimmy Don was a member of the Baptist Church and Newburg Masonic Lodge No. 388. He enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing and making a good honest living. He will be missed greatly by his family, friends and former classmates.
Jimmy is survived by his mother, Margaret Ann Barnes Herring; two brothers, Van (Pam) Herring, Richard (Michelle) Herring; three nephews, Nate (Brooke) Herring, Tanner (Kayla King) Herring, Casey (Lauren) Herring; one niece, Amanda (Hunter Butler) Herring; great-nephews, Cason, Carter, Draton, Sadler and Daxton Herring; great-niece, Jasper Butler.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Donald Herring; grandparents, Fred and Vivian Herring and Zollie and Velma Willis Barnes.
Visitation will be today July 27, 2021 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home with funeral services following at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brothers Dennis Steward and Keith Prince officiating. Interment will be in KP Cemetery in Russellville.
We would like to thank Russellville Health Care for their excellent care of JD for the past three years. He loved each and every one of you like family.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family.
