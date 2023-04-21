IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jimmy Durham, 78, died April 19, 2023. Visitation will be today from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you