GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Jimmy E. Wylie, 66, died December 27, 2020. Services will be Thursday a 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery in Marion County.

