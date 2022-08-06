RED BAY — Jimmy Earl Miller, Sr., 83, died August 5, 2022. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Fairview, MS. Visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay will be in charge of arrangements. He was retired from the U.S. Navy after serving 20 years.

