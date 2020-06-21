CHEROKEE — Jimmy Eugene Brown, 82 of Cherokee, died on Friday, June 19, 2020. A visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee with the funeral service following immediately in the funeral home chapel. Chuck Lansdell and John Webb will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Tharptown Cemetery.
Jimmy grew up in the Tharptown community in Franklin County. After graduating Tharptown Junior High School in 9th grade, he went on to graduate from Russellville High School in 1956. He married Patsy Logan and moved to Cherokee in 1956. Jimmy served on the Cherokee Fire Department and Cherokee Auxiliary Police. In 1969 he was appointed to the town council. In 1971, the form of government changed to mayor and commission. He ran for police commissioner in 1971 and held that office until 1975 when he was appointed as mayor. Jimmy ran for his first term as mayor in 1977, was elected, and served as mayor until 1992. He retired from LaRoche Industries (Cherokee Nitrogen) after 39 years. Jimmy was a member of Tharptown Baptist Church and was a 56 year member of Vertagreen Lodge #919.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patsy Brown; parents, Johnny E. and Rebecca Brown; sister, Gloria Webb; and brother, Johnny C. Brown.
Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Tammy Brown Singleton and Becky Woodis (Thomas); grandchildren, Jessica Murphy (Drew) and Jennifer Landers (Cutter); and great grandchildren, Logan and Lila Murphy.
Pallbearers include Thomas Woodis, Drew Murphy, Cutter Landers, Mark Webb, Marty Hargett, and Edward Sullivan.
Honorary pallbearers are J.O. Franks, Ronnie Logan, Trey Lefan, Tyler Lefan, and William Carlisle.
The family of Jimmy extends special thanks to Tiffany Deaton, Malynda Carroll, Leticia Eddy and Dr. Courtney Bowen for the special care extended to Jimmy.
