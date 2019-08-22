LEXINGTON
Jimmy F. Hill, 78, of Lexington died Monday, August 19, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at Elkins East Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Vincent and Bro. William Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hill was a member of Chapter 23 International Harvester Collectors Club. He was a Christian who served on many mission trips, foreign and domestic, and worked as a deacon and Sunday school teacher while at Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence. He was currently a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Martha Hill; brother, Robert Hill and infant brother, Harald Dean.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Frances Hill; children, Bryan Hill (Amy) and Denise Olive (Jimmy); grandchildren, Emily Teague (Tyler), Carrie Hill, Morgan Kenny (Nathan), Blaine Olive and Jackson Olive; his faithful dog, Molly.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Dale Hill, Waylon Hill, Jonathan Newton, Gary Beavers, James Edwards, Andrew Edwards, Tyler Teague and David White.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented