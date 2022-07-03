TUSCUMBIA
Jimmy Joe Foster, 62, of Tuscumbia, died Friday, July 1, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5th, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jerry Crowden officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jimmy was a Seabee in the U.S. Navy and a proud member of the IBEW 558 local where he retired as a maintenance supervisor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jimmy loved the outdoors, hotrods, and motorcycles but most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Allsbrooks and brother, Carlton Foster.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Lisa Douthit Foster; children, Randy Foster (Ashley), Jimmy Joe Foster II, Ann Marie Foster, Misty Stanfield, and Jessica Nix; father, Joe Foster; brother, Eric Foster; sisters, Karen Foster and Sodonia Barnes; grandchildren, Peyton, Madi Kate, Grace, Harmony, Karson, Alisha, and Drew; great-grandchildren, Micah, Ruth Ann, and Barrett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
