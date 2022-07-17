LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Jimmy Clayton Gowen, 85, died July 15, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel, The funeral service will be Monday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Centerpoint Baptist Cemetery with Military Honors. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in Korea.

