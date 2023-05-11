IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jimmy Gross, 71, died May 10, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Iuka Church of Christ with a memorial service following at noon. Ludlam Funeral Home assisted the family.

