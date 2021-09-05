IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — James Melvin “Jimmy” Hand, 70, of Iron City, TN, passed away September 3, 2021 at his home. Jimmy was a certified welder and millwright and a member of the Baptist faith.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Teresa Smith Hand; daughter, Miranda Clayton (Jason) of Iron City, TN; brothers, Calvin Hand of Iron City, TN, Douglas Hand of San Antonio TX, and Tommy Hand of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren; special nephew, DJ Myers of McGee, MS; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hand Moon (David) of Loretto, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Lee Hand and Mary Jane Miller Hand; son, Keith Hand, brothers, David Hand and Woody Hand; sister, Delores Hand.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Malcolm Scott and Tracy Adams officiating. Burial will be in Wade Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allen Gezelman, David Moon, Greg Holden, Junior Simbeck, Dalton Fitts, and Rick Smith.
The family would like to especially thank Randy Stricklin and Caris Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
