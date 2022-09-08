RED BAY — Jimmy Harold Higginbottom, 77, died September 7, 2022. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
