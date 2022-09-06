F 9.5.22 Jimmy Earl Holt.jpg

CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Jimmy Earl Holt of Cypress Inn, TN was born August 1, 1937, in Cypress Inn, TN, the son of the late Arvil and Mettra Nipsey Hinton Holt. He was united in marriage to the former Margie Nell Cummins on September 3, 1960. Mr. Holt was retired from Ford Motor Company, was a member of the Hyde’s Chapel Church of Christ in Cypress Inn, Tennessee and was a United States Army veteran. He had previously worked for Massey Construction and Craig Construction. Mr. Holt departed this life on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro, Tennessee at the age of 85 Years, 1 Month, 2 Days. He is survived by his wife, Margie Nell Cummins Holt of Cypress Inn, TN; sons, Keith Holt, wife, Lisa, Lutts, TN, Kurt Holt, wife, Crystal, Collinwood, TN, and Kent Holt, wife, Tabitha, Iron City, TN; daughter, Karla Roman, husband, Jeff, Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Heather Carmack, Whitney Robertson, Makenna and Makiley Roman, Kurtlyn and Brody Holt and Remington, Stetson and Scarlett Holt; sisters, Margaret Gray, husband, J. L., Florence, AL, Shelia Barrier, husband, Donnie, Killen, AL and Carolyn Crotts, Coker, AL and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Holt was preceded in death by brothers, Eldred Holt, Granville Holt and infant brother, Rudolph Holt. Services will be today, September 6, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Nolan Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Keith, Kurt, Kent, Remington, Brody and Stetson Holt with honorary pallbearer being Kevin Arnett. Visitation will be today, September 6, 2022, from 11 a.m., to service time at the funeral home.

