MT. HOPE — Jimmy Hopkins, 70, died March 5, 2021. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Old Town Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife of 50 years, Becky Hopkins.

