FLORENCE
Jimmy “Jim” Earl Haynes, 60, Florence, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m., at Waterloo Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow with Mark West, Rex Humphrey, and Jim Vandiver officiating.
Jim was a native and lifelong resident of Florence. He was retired from the railroad.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sonya Haynes; children, Brittney Hacker (Jason), Jonathon Haynes, Hunter Haynes, and Ruthie Haynes; father, Ed Haynes; mother, Ruth Haynes; sisters, Diana Koonce (Charles), Treva Lester (Rick), and Rhonda Wilson (Gary); and grandchildren, Brieann Lard, Cooper Davis, Liza Davis, and Cruz Davis.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented