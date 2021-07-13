ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Jimmy Joe Kennedy, 82, died July 9, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. He was a United States Army veteran.

