SHEFFIELD
Jimmy Ray Johnson, 76 of Sheffield, died September 5, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Sheffield. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Will McFarlane officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia will be directing.
Mr. Johnson served in the Army National Guard and worked as a musician and producer. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Johnson; mother, Hazel Johnson; brother, Earl Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Countiss Johnson; children, Jay Johnson (Sandy) and Kim Johnson Tidwell (Lane); grandchildren, Jimmy Ray Johnson III, Kayla Dawn and Trenton Lane Tidwell; stepchildren, Bill Countiss (Tina) and Kendra Countiss Linn (Mike); grandchildren, Taylor Countiss Coffey, Karmen Countiss Linn, William Patrick Linn.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Ray Johnson III, Trent Tidwell, Billy Lawson, Steve Melton, Mark Willcutt, Brad Viall, Jackson Nance and Scott Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hood, Roger Hawkins and all of the musicians, producers, artist and engineers that worked with Jimmy throughout his career of over 60 years.
The family offers thanks to Drs. Boorgu, Dr. Lango, staff of Devita Dialysis Center, Florence and Sheffield, and North Alabama Regional Medical Center’s doctors, nurses, care partners and staff for his excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Johnson Music Memorial Fund for Sheffield High School at 2800 E 19th Ave, Sheffield, AL 35660
