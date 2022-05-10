FLORENCE — Jimmy Keith Clemmons, 61 of Florence, AL passed away Saturday March 19th in Albuquerque, NM.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Pat Clemmons; grandparents, Robert and Lottie Clemmons, Olsford and Cleo Perry.
Survivors include his brothers, Mitch Clemmons (Bridgette) of Greenhill, Todd Clemmons of Russellville and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Keith was a truck driver by trade and spent most of his time over the road. He was a graduate of Brooks High School, class of 1978, an avid supporter of UNA and Alabama athletics as well as Atlanta Braves baseball.
The family will host a special memorial service for friends and family at Lone Cedar Church of Christ Sunday May 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Danny Pettus officiating.
