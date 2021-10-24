PHIL CAMPBELL — Jimmy Ray Kinard, 72, died October 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery.

He was the brother of Marie Kinard Keller.

