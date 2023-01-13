SHEFFIELD — Jimmy L. Little Jr., 53, died January 9, 2023. Public viewing will be Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

