SHEFFIELD — Jimmy Dale “J.D.” Leatherwood, 83, died October 5, 2019. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Monday at Loretto Memorial Chapel with funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Burial is in Centerpoint Baptist Cemetery. J.D. retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.
