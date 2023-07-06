F.7.6.23 Jimmy Collier.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — Jimmy Lee Collier, 81, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, July 7, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chip Henley, Pastor at South Highland Freewill Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Town Creek.

