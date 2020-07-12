FLORENCE — Jimmy Lee Jones passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Roger Mardis officiating. There will be a private graveside at Tri-Cities Memorial following the service.
Jimmy was a member of Highland Baptist Church of Florence and graduated Coffee High School and U.N.A.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Jewell Jones.
Survivors are his daughter, Jessica Broadfoot; sister, Janice Haddock; grandson, Will Broadfoot. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
