GREENHILL — On Saturday, January 21, 2023, MSGT Jimmy Lee Shaw, a loving husband, father, and brother passed away at the age of 81.
Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Belinda; children, Sarah (Chris), Terisa (Mitch), Danny (Kay), James, Mary, Sharon (Scott); and siblings, Johnny (Jeanene), Patsy (James), Kathy, and sister-in-law, Sue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Belle Shaw; and siblings, Ed, Wayne, Bob, Paul, Elna, Chris, Betty, and an infant brother. He also leaves behind many well-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sherwood, Arkansas.
Jim was born and raised in Greenhill, Alabama. He dedicated 20 years of his life to serving in the US Air Force, where he retired as a Master Sergeant. Jim later retired from Central Arkansas Water. He loved spending time with his family, watching Alabama football, and pulling pranks on his friends. Jim leaves behind a lasting legacy of being kind, funny, loving, and selfless.
A visitation service was held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Smith-Sherwood Funeral Home (7700 Hwy 107). A service will be held at Greenhill Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Greenhill, Alabama with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow.
The family would like to express our appreciation for Minister David Dowdy and pallbearers Allen Calvert, Russell Shaw, Anthony Shaw, Bill White, Franklin Kennedy, and James Lindsey.
The family would also like to sincerely thank the doctors that played such an important role in Jim’s journey: Dr. Kewen Jauss and her staff as well as Dr. Suman Siddamreddy.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
