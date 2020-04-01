HACKLEBURG — Jimmy Lee Whitehead, 80 years old of Hackleburg, AL died March 29, 2020. He was born December 6, 1939, to Fado and Bertie Whitehead.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Alene Whitehead and Bobbie Dean Cox; brothers, James and Buice Whitehead.
Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery with a Memorial service at a later date.
Nieces and nephews would like to give a special thanks to Nurses and Staff at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
