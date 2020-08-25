ROGERSVILLE — Jimmy Lee, 73, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Mr. Lee was a veteran of the United States Air Force, past member of Rogersville United Methodist Church and worked as a paramedic in Birmingham and Rogersville. He was an amateur radio operator and involved in the Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club. He retired from Huntsville City Schools as an audiovisual technician.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearlene Waddell and grandparents, Farris and Rhilla Waddell. He is survived by a dear friend, Tim (Patty) Wininger and caring staff and residents of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
There is no service planned at this time.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
Commented