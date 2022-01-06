ROGERSVILLE — Jimmy Lester Ellis, 70, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was a fine Christian man who loved his Lord and a good friend to others.
Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church with funeral service following. Marty Mosley and Phillip Collier will be officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chase Coleman, Lucas Corum, Steve Campbell, Tony Herston, Robert Sullivan and Tim Collier.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Christine Ellis. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Glendora Ellis; sisters, Mary Ann (Rick) Holden and Brenda White; nieces and nephews, Tony (Jackie) Herston, Salena (Tim) Collier, Jason Beswick, and Stephanie (Robert) Sullivan, as well as numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
