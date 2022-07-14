TUSCUMBIA — Jimmy Louis Thompson, 71, died July 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grace Life Church of the Shoals. The funeral will immediately follow with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

