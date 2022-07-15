TUSCUMBIA — Jimmy Louis Thompson died peacefully at home, surrounded by the family he cherished, on Tuesday, July 13, 2022 at the age of 71.
Jimmy worked hard and loved fiercely. He established an outstanding work ethic early in his life, excelling in sports as a proud member of the Deshler High School Class of 1969. He played football and participated in track, winning the pole vault event at the state track meet. It was during this time that Jimmy, who was voted “Best Looking” by his peers, met the love of his life, Judy Hartley Thompson, on a blind date on September 14, 1968 (Thank you, Dane Dixon!).
Jimmy and Judy married in 1971 and soon welcomed two children, Scott and Stacey, who became his world and eventually blessed him with 12 grandchildren whom he absolutely and unconditionally adored. He retired from Occidental Chemical Corporation and was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 760. Since 1985, he and his family have worshiped at Grace Life Church, where he served as a deacon and small group leader and dearly loved his church family. Jimmy also loved fishing, Alabama football, and making precious memories with his grandchildren, who called him “Poppa.”
Left to treasure those memories are Jimmy’s wife of 51 years, Judy Thompson; his son, Scott Thompson (Kim); daughter, Stacey Sims (Will); and his beloved grands, Lauren and Leah Whitten; Isabella, Rosemary Jule, Oliver, Vivienne, and Anne Genevieve Thompson; Logan and Avery Linville; and Carley and Aidan Sims. Also mourning Jimmy are his sister, Teresa Green (Steve); nephews, Jordan Green and Matthew Green (Marisa); nieces, Tennille Sullivan (Shawn) and Whitney Price (Ray); and other family members.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Maude Rebman and James and Bertie Thompson; parents, C.W. and Ruby Thompson; brother, Ronald Don “Ronnie” Thompson; infant granddaughter, Abby Grace Whitten; and daughter-in-law, Julie Askew Thompson.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grace Life Church of the Shoals. The funeral, officiated by Brother Jeff Noblit, will immediately follow. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
Serving as pallbearers are Scott Thompson, Oliver Thompson, Steve Green, Matthew Green, Jordan Green, Will Sims, and Aidan Sims. Honorary pallbearers are the members of Jimmy’s Grace Life small group.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anchored in Truth Ministries, P.O. Box 520, Florence, AL 35631.
The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health of Muscle Shoals, and Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to Jimmy.
