RUSSELLVILLE — Jimmy M. Prince, 70, died Decembe 12, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville.

