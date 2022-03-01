HALEYVILLE — Jimmy Mayhall, 66, died February 27, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Littleville Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
- Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine
- Classic Ntozake Shange play to be reissued in book form
- Election 2022: Texas primary tests GOP's rightward shift
- GOP investigator: Wisconsin should weigh decertifying vote
- Police Instructor: Hankison trained to isolate target
- Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel as war on Ukraine rages
- Jury foreman: Ahmaud Arbery killers showed `so much hatred'
Most Read
Articles
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian
- Obstetrician retires after delivering "about all of Colbert County"
- River rises above flood level
- Ex-missionaries stand firm in their patriotism for Ukraine
- $11M Kith Kitchens plant cranking out cabinets
- Sheffield, Tuscumbia claim tipping fee increase violates agreement
- Muscle Shoals native a semifinalist for a James Beard Award
- Baby boy born at 2:22 a.m. on 'Twosday'
- 81-year-old dies from injuries from last Friday's crash
- 17-year-old dies when chase ends in 2-vehicle crash in St. Florian
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian
- Obstetrician retires after delivering "about all of Colbert County"
- Walter 'Doe-Doe' Thomas Hendrix, Jr.
- Roy Lee 'R.L.' Behel, Jr.
- Donald Gray
- William Henry Martin III
- 'A massive win': Haleyville tops Brooks to reach 1st state semis
- 2022 AHSAA state basketball tournament scores, schedule, pairings
- Mack Henry 'Skip' Romine, Jr.
- UNA receives $6.5M gift from Florence family
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 'We just want to get it right' (3)
- Cemeteries should be given equal treatment (2)
- Prove allegations or stop your claims (2)
- Marsh bringing ‘mother of all school choice bills’ (1)
- Gill continues to impress UNA with 'remarkable' skillset (1)
- Perkins leads with focus on educating others (1)
- City resident concerned about upkeep at Coffee slave cemetery (1)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Deshler fourth in wrestling; Wayne County wins district (1)
- Joe Duster has lived a life of firsts (1)
- Wednesday's prep roundup: Wayne County to host Collinwood for District 10-A title (1)
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian (1)
- Council to discuss options on Tuesday (2)
- Tuesday's prep roundup: Cobb, R.A. Hubbard upset Belgreen to reach Hanceville (1)
- School choice bill gets first favorable vote (1)
- Lawmakers consider grocery tax elimination (1)
- Coffman's songs tell stories tough on the past and life on the road (1)
- 2 men airlifted to hospital following Friday crash (1)
- McConnell calls Jan. 6 a 'violent insurrection' (1)
- Email casts doubt on local branding firms (1)
- Council to vote whether to retain contract (1)
- 'A good kind of pressure': Wayne County has state championship aspirations (1)
Commented