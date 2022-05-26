MUSCLE SHOALS — James Raymond Meadows passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the age of 80. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27th, at Morrison’s Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with the funeral following in the Chapel. Brother Greg Beasley will be officiating.
Jimmy was retired from Reynold’s Metal and Wise Alloys. He was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid Alabama fan and still played golf several times a week. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His pride and joy were Logan and Nora, his great-grandchildren. He never missed one of Logan’s ballgames and thought Nora was the prettiest girl ever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Arliss Meadows; his sister, Peggy Chaney and his nephew, Douglas Chaney; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Willard Berry (Libby), Jeanette Sparks (Hillard), Bill Berry, Claude Berry (Alice), and Jimmy Freeman.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary Meadows; only child, Cre Thompson (Jeff); granddaughters, Erica Conley (Jordan) and Bailey Logan (Tasha); stepgrandson, Jacob Thompson (Bridgette); great-grandchildren, Logan Conley and Nora Conley; stepgreat-grandchildren, Tyler Cook, Troy Cook, Emma Robb, Levi Myrick, and Brianna Myrick.
Pallbearers are Bevan Berry, David Isbell, Jacob Thompson, Darryl Tverberg, Jordan Conley, and Scott Hester. Honorary pallbearers will be his Palace friends and golf buddies.
The family would like to express special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their care of Jimmy during this time, especially Carmen Conley for her constant loving attention and comfort she gave the family. They would also like to thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls, visits, food, and cards during his sickness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Children’s Building Fund at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 3040 Old Hwy. 20, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented