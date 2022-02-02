KILLEN — Jimmy Morris McCravy, 82, of Killen, passed away January 31, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a self-employed construction worker and a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Bradley McCravy; sons, Tyler G. McCravy and Randy McCravy; daughter, Tammy Fields; brother, Jack McCravy; sister, Betty Keeton; stepsons, Donnie Clemmons, Rodney Clemmons and Brad Clemmons; stepdaughter, Kimberly Allen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Floyd McCravy and Georgia Morrison McCravy; brothers, Tom McCravy and Don McCravy.
Visitation with the family will be today, February 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be in Henry Stutts Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
