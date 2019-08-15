TUSCUMBIA — Jimmy Neil Wanner, 70, of Tuscumbia, died Monday, August 12, 2019. His visitation will be Friday, August 16th from 11 a.m. to noon. His service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at noon with Brother Chip Henley officiating.
Mr. Wanner was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Otis and Mary Frances Wanner; brother, Don Wanner; and mother of his daughter, Anna Ham.
He is survived by his daughter, Casey Speegle (Daniel); granddaughter, Layla Speegle; sister, Ann Simpson; nieces, Rebeca Carter and Rachel Wilson; nephews, Will Simpson and Adam Wanner.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented