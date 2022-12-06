HODGES — Jimmy Nichols, 61, died December 2, 2022. Graveside Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Congregational singing will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. View Church of Christ. Food and Fellowship will follow at 12:30 at the church.

