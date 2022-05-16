Jimmy O. Bradley, a Tennessee Valley Authority retiree and Certified Public Accountant, died on May 11, 2022 at the age 70 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Jimmy was born in Moulton, Alabama on July 3, 1951. He grew up in the Chicago area of Melrose Park, Illinois. He and his family returned to north Alabama in 1966 where he attended Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, Alabama. In 1967, he joined the Marine Corps and served two tours in Vietnam. After his active duty, he was a member of the Marine Corps Reserves and attended the University of North Alabama where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. In 1971, Jimmy joined the Tennessee Valley Authority where he was a lifelong employee in many different positions including accounting, finance, and project management. Although he retired in 2001, he continued to work there for ten more years.
Jimmy loved being on the water and boating on the Tennessee River, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Florida Keys. One of his favorite things to do was to share his love of the water with his family and friends. He recently returned to Tennessee after living near the ocean for the past ten years. He also loved cars and motorcycles and was an avid marksman.
Jimmy was quiet, reserved, and a great listener. He loved unconditionally. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Kelli (Mark) Bradley-Shoup; his grandson, Oliver Bradley-Shoup; granddaughter, Emmaline Bradley-Shoup; his sister Doris Brooks (Lloyd) and many nieces and nephews. Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Shane Bradley; father, Olen Eugene Bradley; mother, Lela Little Bradley and sister, Shirley Crocker.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, May 20th at 2:30pm (EST) at the Chattanooga National Cemetery: 1200 Bailey Avenue. An informal Celebration of Life will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonary fibrosis.org), Military Toxic Exposures (dav.org) or Burn Pits 360 (burnpits360.org).
Funeral services provided by Lane Funeral Home – Coulter Chapel, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
