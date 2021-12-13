CLOVERDALE — Jimmy Oakley, 88, of Cloverdale, Alabama, was born January 26, 1933 in Lauderdale County Alabama, to the late Jim and Ethel West Oakley. He was united in marriage to Barbara Franks Oakley on March 2, 1957. Jimmy was a United States Army veteran, retired farmer, and a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Jimmy passed from his earthly home surrounded by his family on December 8, 2021, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with Phil Springer officiating.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jake, Jack, Tom and Roy Oakley; sister, Ida Mae Shelton; and niece, Tammy Oakley McInish.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Oakley; daughters, Debbie Oakley Shaw (Dennis) and Karon Oakley Frazier (Michael); very special granddaughter, Olivia Frazier; sisters, Dot Whitten and Jane Wright; brothers, Trigger Oakley (Reba), and Gene Oakley (Donna); sister-in-law, Beverly Oakley; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Frazier, Dennis Shaw, Junior Myrick, Jimmy Lovelace, Buddy McClure, and Thomas McClure.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers, Janet Thomas, Jean Marie Siegel, and Rosa Darby for such wonderful care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pisgah Cemetery Fund, 280 County Road 139, Florence, AL 35633, in Jimmy’s memory.
