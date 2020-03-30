RED BAY — Jimmy Oneal Mayfield, 77, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
